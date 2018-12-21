Alzheimer’s telephone support group coming

DAYTON — Family members who are caring for their loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease now have a new support group starting Feb. 4.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter has started a telephone support group specifically dedicated to caregivers. Telephone support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. Held via telephone to accommodate individuals who are unable to travel to a meeting site, these groups’ help participants develop coping methods and encourage them to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health.

Rebecca Hall, director of Care and Support for the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association, said, “The Miami Valley Chapter has always offered in-person support group meetings where loved ones of individuals with dementia can go to get emotional support, suggestions, and ideas from others who are walking a similar path.

“However, we recognize that there are times when a caregiver can’t get out to a support group, an in-person group may not be close enough to home, or transportation might be a barrier to accessing support. We hope the telephone support group can help in these situations. We want all caregivers to know they don’t have to face this disease alone.”

All support groups are led by trained facilitators with experience in dementia caregiving. The telephone support group meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Advance registration is required. To register or to get more information, individuals should call (937) 610-7016. To learn about other Alzheimer’s Support Groups, go to: alz.org/Dayton.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier organization and advocate for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. The organization’s 24/7 helpline — which is (800) 272-3900 — connects individuals to a live person. The Association supports families through support groups, education programs, referrals to community organizations, help with enrollment in clinical trials and information that can help people better understand the stages of the disease.

The Association also has social workers who can provide individualized education and planning, and an online community resource finder that can help people identify housing options, medical services or community services. For more information, go to alz.org/Dayton.