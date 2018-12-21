Cookson students win ornament contest

TROY — Cookson Elementary School students recently participated in the Miami County Solid Waste District’s annual Miami County Recycled Ornament Contest.

Students were challenged to create holiday ornaments using recyclable materials. The following Cookson Elementary Schools students won in the fourth and fifth grade division: First place, Gabe Cole with his Narwhal character, Second place Alexa Deaton with her winter scene, and Gwen Mowery with her Christmas Penguin.

Photos of the winning entries and contest winner names can be found on the Miami County Recycle’s Facebook Page.

Cookson Elementary School students participated in the annual Miami County Recycles Ornament Contest. From left, third place Gwen Mowery with her Christmas penguin, second place Alexa Deaton with her winter scene and first place winner Gabe Cole with his Narwhal character. Students from around the county participated in the annual contest.

Schools participate in annual holiday challenge