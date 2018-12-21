ME students share Tower Garden project

CASSTOWN —Miami East Elementary Schools fourth graders are taking gardening to new heights.

Kathy Irick’s fourth grade classroom added a hydroponic Tower Garden purchased with a Miami East Education Foundation grant.

Recently, four students, Charley Hatcher, Lincoln Littlejohn, Alivia Palivec, Joselyn Rowe and Alyssa Siefring, wrote a story about their Tower Garden to share how it works.

Fourth grade student Carson Smith said, “The Tower Garden grows quicker than a normal garden. Like when I’m at my house, my garden didn’t grow until the end of summer.”

It produces enough greens to feed 80 kids at a time. Students shared how the Tower Garden is a team effort with students testing water levels and the pH balance.

The students shared how the Tower Garden works using gallons of water to grow the plants. Students add nutrient solutions to the water and test the pH balance levels.

“I like that every week a team of two students gets to take care of the Tower Garden. They test the pH and measure how high the water level is and add gallons if needed,” said fourth grader Haley Lang.

The students’ story can be found online at www.miamieast.k12.oh.us.

Students gather around the Tower Garden in Kathy Irick’s fourth grade classroom at Miami East Elementary. Students shared their favorite learning experiences with the Tower Garden by writing a story about it. The authors, pictured here, were Joselyn Rowe, Alyssa Siefring, Alivia Palivec, Lincoln Littlejohn and Charley Hatcher. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_image_cmyk_ne2018122112541841.jpg Students gather around the Tower Garden in Kathy Irick’s fourth grade classroom at Miami East Elementary. Students shared their favorite learning experiences with the Tower Garden by writing a story about it. The authors, pictured here, were Joselyn Rowe, Alyssa Siefring, Alivia Palivec, Lincoln Littlejohn and Charley Hatcher.

Hydroponic garden bought with MEEF grant