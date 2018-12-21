Alleged meth dealer arrested again

MIAMI COUNTY — An alleged meth dealer has been arrested again by Miami County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Friday, deputies and detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at 117 Friend St. in the Village of Ludlow Falls. Items recovered included approximately 9 grams of methamphetamine, syringes, drug paraphernalia, and items to package narcotics. Luke A. Sellman, 41, resides at the 117 Friend St. address.

Sellman was been charged with third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, according to Sheriff David Duchak’s press release.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Sellman’s residence was subject to a narcotics search warrant at the same address in Ludlow Falls. Detectives recovered methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, firearms, and $2,975. He was indicted by a grand jury and charged with first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

Sellman was out on bond waiting a decision regarding his withdraw plea motion, which has been pending in Miami County Common Pleas Court since July 27. Sellman entered a plea of guilty to first-degree felony possession of methamphetamine in Miami County Common Pleas Court on June 11, with defense attorney Jay Lopez as his counsel. Sellman then fired Lopez as his attorney and obtained counsel through Patrick Mulligan’s law firm, who filed the motion to withdraw plea the day before Sellman was to be sentenced on July 17.

Last week, Sellman was caught on Miami County Safety Building security footage dropping a bag containing a white powdery substance during a probation appointment, according to sheriff’s office reports. The contents are still pending lab results.

Sellman https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_SELLMAN-LUKE_ne20181221145518107.jpg Sellman

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

