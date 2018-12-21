Two arrested for trafficking

TROY — Troy Police Department arrested two subjects for trafficking marijuana on Friday.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, detectives purchased drugs from the individuals in the 900 block of West Main Street on Friday.

James Oburn, 21, and Jordan Ferguson, 22, of Troy, were arrested by Troy Police Department. Oburn fled on foot and was apprehended at the Marathon station on West Main Street and Elm Street.

Detectives recovered approximately an ounce of marijuana from the subjects, who are currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Both will be charged with trafficking marijuana, Kunkleman said.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

