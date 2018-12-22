TROY — The 2018 Cookson Elementary School Spelling Bee champion is fifth grader Mitchell Sargent. The runner-up is Izabel Olivieri. Sargent will represent Cookson at the City of Troy Spelling Bee at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Troy High School auditorium.

