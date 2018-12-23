Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 10

JJ’s Lunchbox Troy, 810 S. Market St., Troy — Critical, repeat: On the prep line, food items in the bottom section of the prep cooler and then in the reach-in freezer were observed uncovered. Critical, repeat: Food items in the display case and in the reach-in cooler below the display case were observed not date marked. Repeat: The individually packaged consumer self-service desserts at the counter were observed without labels. Repeat: The front kitchen handwashing sink was installed without obtaining a permit or getting plumbing approval. Repeat: A black and white mold-like substance was observed on the ceiling and back walls of the walk-in beer cooler. Repeat: In the beer walk-in cooler, the ceiling was observed in disrepair.

He5 Asian Bistro, 121 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Critical: Observed raw chicken stored above cabbage in the walk in cooler; corrected.

Bob Evans, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Critical: Observed numerous Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods in the walk in cooler that had not cooled to the required temperatures in the required time frames. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all TCS foods that were not cooled properly.

Wendy’s, 3 Weller Drive, Tipp City —Observed wiping cloths stored in sanitizer solution of 0PPM ammonia in food prep area. Observed one of the sandwich prep coolers was not working properly. Facility agreed to not use this unit to store TCS foods until it can be verified to be holding at 41F or below. Critical: Observed plastic inserts for the prep top coolers and hot holding units were stained, one was melted from being placed on the grill line, and numerous inserts were soiled with food debris accumulation/build up and could no longer effectively be cleaned; discarded. No sanitizer test kit available.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Nov. 24

Red Lobster, 991 E. Ash St., Piqua. Observed tomatoes kept on ice at 55 degrees and tartar sauce on ice at 50 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all times. If using ice, must use more ice than food. Corrected. Food discarded. Dispensing utensils not being washed often enough. Must wash, rinse sanitize every four hours of continued use. The food containers need to be more thoroughly cleaned. Monitor TCS foods to ensure they are always below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth.

Nov. 29

Cracker Barrel Old Country, 980 E. Ash St., Piqua. Butter on counter at room temperature and above prep unit at 50 degrees. Marked “keep refrigerated.” Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all times. The slicer needs to be cleaned. The racks in the walk in and the external racks by salad prep need cleaning. The ceilings need cleaning. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees. Monitor equipment to ensure completely clean.

Dec. 3

Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. The following items need to be cleaned: knives, can opener, food utensils, food containers. The following items need to be cleaned: refrigeration unit under grill, warming area, microwave interior, two-drawer refrigerator, chicken prep unit. Thaw foods under refrigeration, in running/draining water, while cooking. Monitor food contact with surfaces to ensure they are clean and sanitized properly.

Dominos Pizza, 120 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua. Organize the back storeroom so food equipment is protected from sources of contamination. Repeat.

Dec. 4

Kroger, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua. Provide ingredient list for doughnuts in self-service cabinet. Corrected.

True North, 600 South St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Dec. 5

Sunset Meat Market, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua. Must keep tags from oyster container for at least 90 days after sold. Date all ready to eat TCS foods with date open. Discard after seven days. Container with duck eggs not properly labeled.

JC Mulligans, 110 W. High St., Piqua. At least one person must have Level II food safety certification. Observed food temps above 41 degrees in food prep unit. Turkey, 54 degrees; roast beef, 50 degrees; chicken, 50 degrees. GFS was reset. Monitor closely. The food containers need cleaning. The chest freezer exterior need cleaning. Monitor food temperatures closely. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees. Monitor food contact with surfaces and keep clean.

Faith’s Pizza, 536 Wilson Ave., Piqua. At least one person in facility must have Level II food certificate. Observed ready to eat food without dates. Must date all ready to eat TCS foods with date opened or made. Discard after seven days. Label bulk containers of food product to prevent misuse. The following items need cleaning: shelf by freezer, table by fryer, hood, upright freezer and pop dispenser. The ceiling to and floors need to be cleaned.

Dec. 6

Marathon, 315 Looney Road, Piqua. At least one person from facility must obtain Level II food safety certification.

Ulbrich’s IGA, 407 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Beans cooling on counter at room temperature. Must cool food rapidly 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours; 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours. Items moved to walk in. The following items need to be cleaned: deli/baking trays, baking utensils, mixer. The following need to be cleaned: walk in interior in deli, walk in interior in meat, bakery. The ceiling is damaged in multiple locations. Repair and take steps to ensure contaminates are kept from food.