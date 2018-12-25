Art quilts coming to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will present Still in Stitches, an exhibit of art quilts by the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network. The show will be on display from Jan. 11 through Feb. 17.

Still in Stitches features more than 30 art quilts by members of the Miami Valley Art Quilt network. Each work is an original piece of art that just happens to take the form of a quilt.

The opening reception is scheduled for 204 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

This event is a way to meet these creative artists and gain insight into their techniques and inspiration. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, visit http://mvaqn.com.

For more information about Hayner, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.