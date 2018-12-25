Tipp schools plan Broadway discussion

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools is advancing its work on the district’s master facilities project. This includes building new classrooms for students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth at the LT Ball Intermediate School campus.

Should the community support this effort, the district will no longer occupy Broadway once the addition is completed.

“This raises some concerns and questions for community members especially those who live near Broadway Elementary School,” said Dr. Gretta Kumpf, superintendent.

The district is inviting residents to a community meeting to discuss what will happen to the Broadway Elementary site.

During the one-hour meeting, the district will share its legal obligations and limitations in reference to this property.

“We also want to hear residents’ concerns, gather ideas on repurposing the site, and encourage neighbors to collaborate in order to achieve a positive resolution,” said Kumpf.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:3-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at Broadway Elementary School in the multi-purpose room.

The district will host a series of community meetings during the next several months to share project updates and answers any questions from residents. The dates are Jan. 15, February 19, March 12, and April 9. All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. at LT Ball Intermediate School.

Tipp City Schools is also hosting a Hyatt Site Good Neighbor Group on Janu. 22 at LT Ball Intermediate School beginning at 6:30 p.m.

During that meeting, the district will talk to residents about the proposed construction project and how it might impact the nearby residents.