Academic team continues season

Provided photo

The Miami East Academic Team improved to 9-0 in the DPM League, defeating Valley View, Eaton, and Arcanum. Scores were 83-42 (Valley View), 95-42 (Eaton), and 88-44 (Arcanum). Members include, front from left, Seth Teeters and Keagan Mahan. Back, from left, A.J. Christian and Marie Cook.