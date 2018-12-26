College briefs

Crommes graduates with honors

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Troy High School alumnus Tim Crommes graduated from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, on Oct. 26, with a Master of Science degree in entertainment business. He is the son of Joseph and Linda Crommes of Troy.

He was recognized with Course Director Awards in the following degree courses: “Final Project: Business Plan,” “Advanced Entertainment Law,” and “Product and Artist Management.” Crommes also had the honor of being his graduating class valedictorian and was awarded the university’s most prestigious honor, the Advanced Achievement award, an honor voted on and given by the 12 professors he received instruction from during the accelerated degree program.

Swank named to dean’s list

CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,400 students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. That’s more than 23 percent of the student body earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Among those students earning a spot on the dean’s list was Lauren Swank, a marketing major from Troy.

Belmont announces dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2018 semester: Claire Buerger of Troy and Hunter Jergens of Tipp City.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Jacobs Performs in fall recital

FINDLAY, Ohio — Dylan Jacobs, of Piqua recently performed in a fall piano recital at the University of Findlay. Jacobs performed “Toccatina” by E.L. Lancaster.