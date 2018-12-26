Troy woman dies in Christmas Day crash

CONCORD TWP. — Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident which claimed the life of a Troy woman on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident in the 3500 block of McCurdy Road near Troy around 8:20 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Jill Riffell, 56, of Troy, was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Riffell was a newspaper delivery employee through a contract company with the Dayton Daily News, according to reports. Officers’ preliminary reports state it appears Riffell fell asleep at the wheel. Riffell’s vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree.

This is the 11th fatality in Miami County in 2018, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Driver pronounced dead at scene