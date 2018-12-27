Winter story times set at library

TROY — “Get your PAWS on a good book” at Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Registration for the winter session will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2; you can drop in at the Troy library, use online registration at www.tmcpl.org, or call (937) 339-0502 to register.

Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. Baby & Me Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and scheduled for Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20, and

27.

Toddler Storytime focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30 minute weekly music and movement based storytime. Participants will enjoy various activities that may include stories, songs, puppets and/or a craft. Toddler storytimes are offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m. and scheduled for Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, and 26.

The Preschool Storytime is a 45-minute weekly program designed for children ages 4-5. Activities include stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Caregivers please leave your child with us and enjoy some quiet time in the library. The preschool storytimes are offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and scheduled for Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Mornings in Motion, Preschool S.T.E.A.M., Family Storytimes, Discover, Create & Animate and more will be offered during the winter session; the seven-week session will begin the week of Jan. 14.

For more information, call the Troy Library at (937) 339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.