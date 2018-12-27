Suspect sought for Sunday pursuit

NEWBERRY TWP. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged a suspect reportedly involved with evading deputies from the Shelby County and Miami County sheriffs’ offices on Sunday morning, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension. He is also facing a minor misdemeanor traffic violation.

A warrant for McReynolds’ arrest was issued through Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

McReynolds was believed to have been involved in an incident out of Shelby County before he later evaded deputies from the Shelby County and Miami County sheriffs’ offices and led them on a short chase on early Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible domestic dispute report on the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. The victim alleged that she was kicked by McReynolds, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports. The call from the victim was dropped, and the Shelby County Dispatch Center was unable to regain contact with the victim.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke with a witness at the residence of the reported incident, who said that the victim and McReynolds were arguing, but said that nothing physical occurred.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy later located the McReynolds’ vehicle on Greenville Falls Road at Cooper Road that morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. in Newberry Township, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports. The deputy noted seeing the driver, McReynolds, when he pulled from the intersection. The vehicle turned south onto Cooper Road, and the deputy turned around in the intersection to follow it. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and activated emergency lights.

The vehicle pulled to a stop after the deputy initiated the traffic stop. The deputy approached the driver’s side of the car and could see the driver, McReynolds, who then revved the engine and fled the traffic stop, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports. The deputy radioed this information and gave chase.

The pursuit went around Panther Creek Road, onto Harshbarger Road, onto Sugar Grove-Circle Hill Road, onto Patty-Circle Hill Road, and back onto Panther Creek Road. McReynolds reportedly pulled down a long lane on the 2800 block of Harshbarger Road in Newberry Township and was found to have driven behind a barn at the address, hit a small tree, and fled the vehicle on foot. Both doors were open when the deputy found the vehicle, so the Miami County deputy noted that it appeared there were two people in the car. The deputy only saw the driver.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies called off the search. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office closed their case as unfounded.

McReynolds is also currently facing a warrant for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs from the Piqua Police Department.

Charges include failure to comply

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com