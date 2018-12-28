Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY — At their December 2018 meeting, the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 29 grant applications and awarded 29 organizations a total of $246,554 in grants. Grants were awarded to the following from the General Fund:
• New Creation Counseling — $900, electronic intake equipment
• St. Patrick Catholic School — $1,250, Robotics Club
• Miami East High School — $1,368, Arrive Alive Tour—Distracted Driving Simulator
• First Kids Cooperative Preschool — $1,600, Parent Speaker Series
• First Baptist Church — $1,950, Automatic External Defibrillator
• Child Care Choices — $2,000, Story Lady Program
• Leadership Troy — $2,000, Leadership Troy Directory
• Ohio CPA Foundation — $2,000, Accounting Careers Awareness Program
• St. Joseph’s House — $2,000, Cold Shelter support
• St. Vincent DePaul Society — $2,000, Rent, utilities, and food assistance for those in need
• Miami County CISV — $2,550, CISV Step Up Program Support
• Ohio Attack Softball Organization — $2,929.73, purchase of softball training tools
• Overfield Tavern Museum — $4,500, architectural assessment of the museum
• National Inventors Hall of Fame — $5,000, Camp Invention support
• Troy Christian Schools — $2,622, Orff Instrument Expansion Project for the elementary
• Troy Christian Schools — $2,797.50, Percussion band program upgrade for the high school
• American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio — $5,250, Home Fire campaign
• Troy Junior Basketball Association — $5,800, Recreational Basketball Program
• Junior Achievement of OKI Partners, Inc. — $7,200, Educating Financial Success at Van Cleve
• Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America — $7,500, Family Scouting in Troy
• First United Church of Christ — $8,000, Backpack Food Program
• Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley — $9,000, Mentor Troy Program
• Troy—Hayner Cultural Center — $11,690, Fridays on Prouty Summer Music Series
• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch — $12,000, indoor turf field equipment project
• Miami County Continuum of Care — $25,000, Service expansion 2019
• Troy City Schools — $26,000, Steinway Piano refurbishment for the junior high
• Miami Valley Veterans Museum — $30,646.77, Operation Museum Undercover Project
• Partners in Hope — $31,000, Education and Development Intensive Wrap Around Program
From the Lucy Fund and the General Fund:
• Health Partners Free Clinic — $512 from the Lucy Fund, $29,488 from the General Fund, operational expenses
The Distribution Committee meets quarterly to review grant applications. Only organizations with a 501(c)3 status are eligible to apply. For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible please visit thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 for review at the March meeting.