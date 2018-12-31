New Years Eve stabbing reported in Troy

TROY — Troy medics and police responded to a rreported stabbing on New Years Eve.

A caller to Miami County 911 around 10:30 p.m. reported that a subject had been stabbed in the abdomen at an apartment on Todd Lane and needed an ambulance.

First responders arrived to find a male in his 30s suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center where a Mobile Intensive Care Unit had been requested to transport the victim to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The man’s name and condition have not been released.

No further details are available at this time.

