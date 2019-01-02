Caregiver Connection support continues

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is offering a new series of Caregiver Connection programs to support home caregivers in 2019.

Open to all caregivers, this group serves as a support group and offers a safe place to ask questions and speak openly about the responsibilities, concerns and questions associated with caring for someone with a life-limiting illness. The series is designed to offer:

▪ A chance to talk with other caregivers and learn how to handle the challenges of caring for the needs of another person.

▪ A safe place to ask questions and speak openly about the concerns caregivers face.

▪ An encouraging and confidential atmosphere.

Anyone responsible for the care of another person or who might be feeling overwhelmed by the challenges of caregiving is invited to attend.

Caregiver Connection will be held from 2-3 p.m.m at the Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, on the following dates:

• Jan. 10 and 24

• Feb. 14 and 28

• March 14 and 28

For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Beth Shrake at (937) 573-2115 or eshrake@HospiceofMiamiCounty.org.