Georgia man faces drug charges

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Georgia man was reportedly found with suspected ecstasy and suspected THC edibles following a traffic stop and drug canine search on New Year’s Day.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol charged Vincent O. Hudson, 31, of Lilburn, Georgia, with two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools on Tuesday.

Hudson was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with Georgia plates for making an improper turn and left-of-center violation on Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The incident took place on County Road 25-A in Monroe Township at the exit 70 ramp from southbound Interstate 75. Hudson was reported as the driver.

The trooper had his narcotic detection canine, Roy, sniff the vehicle. The canine indicated to a narcotic odor on the passenger front vertical door seam.

OSHP troopers conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle, in which they reportedly uncovered five unit dosages of suspected ecstasy, also referred to as MDMA or molly, and approximately 280 grams of THC/marijuana edibles, according to court records.

Hudson claimed responsibility for all of the contraband.

The suspected drugs were packaged and transported to the OSHP crime laboratory for storage and analysis.

Hudson was also charged with criminal tools for reportedly using a Chevrolet Malibu to transport the drugs.

Hudson is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on a total of $7,500 cash or surety bond.

A preliminary hearing for Hudson is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

