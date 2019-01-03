Fire damages Troy McDonald’s

TROY — A late evening fire forced the Troy McDonald’s restaurant to shut down early on Wednesday.

A caller to Miami County 911, around 11 p.m., told dispatchers that a sign on the outside of the business was burning. Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the West Main Street location. Within minutes, it was reported that the fire had spread to the building.

Employees and customers evacuated the business and stood by in the parking lot.

Troy firefighters arrived to find a McDonald’s sign that was attached to the building, near the drive-thru, was on fire, along with some bushes below.

A fireman with a fire extinguisher quickly put out the fire in the bushes while others attacked the sign fire.

Ladders were put up and firefighters entered the building and roof area to determine if the fire had spread.

Power to the building went out about the time that firefighters arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported. Store owners were attempting to make contact with a local electrical contractor to determine the cause of the fire and make repairs.

It is unknown how the fire will affect Thursday morning business.

