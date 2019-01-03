Dulcimer weekend begins at Hayner

TROY — The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present their 2019 annual concert at the Hayner on Jan. 11 and their and dulcimer workshop at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren on Jan. 12. The featured guest artist this year is Dave Haas of West Virginia. He is an accomplished dulcimer instructor and has performed around the country. He has a series of dulcimer instruction books and a popular dulcimer chord chart. The concert will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. The concert is free and it is suggested that you come early as reservations will not be taken for this popular event.

On Jan. 12, Dave will lead several workshops at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City. Fees for this unique event are only $15 to $20 per workshop with three different skill levels from beginner to advanced.

For a registration flyer about this dulcimer event visit www.TroyHayner.org/music or send info request to daytondulcimers@gmail.com.

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.