Troy PD addresses drug-related arrest video

TROY — It will be business as usual for the Troy Police Department’s detective division after a Dec. 27 drug buy was captured on video by the defendant following his arrest for selling counterfeit drugs in the Troy Community Park last week.

Khristian Felver, 20, of Troy, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking counterfeit drugs by Troy Police Department. He has since posted an own recognizance bond in Miami County Municipal Court.

Felver recorded the transaction on his cell phone, taping the encounter with a detective at the Troy Community Park. Felver then posted the video on YouTube and reddit.com, which has more than 1.5 million views on various social media sites. Felver spoke to the officer during the meet-up and threw a bag of flower seeds, yelling at the officer before being arrested by detectives at gunpoint in the park.

Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman said the department will continue to follow up on all soliciting to buy drugs via social media and other means.

“We’re still going to follow up on all solicitations to sell (all drugs) on social media. We weren’t looking to purchase drugs, we were solicited to purchase drugs so we’re always going to follow up on that,” Kunkleman said Thursday. “It would be derelict if we didn’t.”

Kunkleman said the Ohio Revised Code, which makes it illegal to traffic counterfeit substances, and Felver’s own video footage clearly states it was his intent to sell the officer marijuana, “which pretty much makes the case for trafficking marijuana.”

Kunkleman said Felver’s video will be filed as evidence for the Troy Police Department.

“It’s the best evidence, it basically makes our case,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do our job. Our job is enforcing violations of the Ohio Revised Code,,, which is what we are going to do. The video shows the Troy Police doing their job, doing exactly what they are supposed to do.”

Kunkleman said detectives will continue to actively pursue leads in crimes in public and detectives continue to seek out drug dealers on the street and online. Kunkleman said he can think of at least three cases involving solicitation of drugs online in the last year.

“We assume that if people aren’t any more careful than that when they are soliciting, they probably aren’t going to be too careful to whom they are selling to,” Kunkleman said. “If people are careless enough to solicit via Facebook, then we’ll assume they are not going to care who they are selling to. It’s really not going to change a thing for us.”

