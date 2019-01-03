Holiday Evening raises more than $70K

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held the 21st annual Holiday Evening at Edison State on Wednesday, Nov. 28, raising over $70,000 for student scholarships. The evening featured high-energy brass funk band Lucky Chops as the headlining entertainment.

Over 320 guests attended the annual gala, where they enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music, all while supporting countless students in the upcoming academic year with scholarships.

While known for their popularity among students, the Lucky Chops’ performance proved to be a crowd pleaser, complete with original material, covers, mashups, and a holiday hit. The band performed the classic holiday hit “Silent Night,” a cover of Ariana Grande’s “Problem,” a mashup of Lipps Inc.’s “Funky Town” and James Brown’s “I Feel Good,” along with original hits “Buyo,” “Miami,” and “Behroozi” to name a few.

The band’s trombonist, Josh Holcomb expressed to the audience the positive impact that scholarships had made on his and other bandmembers’ lives while attending school in New York City and thanked them for supporting such a worthy cause.

“It was an honor to present the creativity and musicianship of the Lucky Chops to our community of Edison State supporters,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Edison Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund, which directly assists recent high school graduates and those returning to the classroom to start, change or advance their careers.

“The scholarship dollars raised as a result of the Holiday Evening at Edison State not only directly impact our students, but they contribute to the overall morale of Edison State employees as a tangible act of support for our daily work to educate students and help them fulfill their dreams,” added Larson.

“I am amazed each year with the level of generosity in our community to promote higher education.”

Also contributing to the success of the event was the evening’s co-chair, Stan Evans, of Tipp City.

“What better way to kick off the holiday season – than by attending this event – and giving from the heart,” said Evans. “This event helps to fund the many scholarships that The Edison Foundation and the College award each year.”

“The level of sponsorship beginning with our presenting sponsors, Edison State Community College, Emerson and Premier Health–Upper Valley Medical Center, all the way through individual ticket sales of the evening makes these scholarships possible.”

Holiday Evening at Edison State includes past performances by John Tesh, Tim Janis, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Harry Connick, Sr., Marvin Hamlisch, Australia’s The Ten Tenors, Straight No Chaser, The Toledo Symphony Orchestra, and former Tonight Show bandleader Doc Severinson.

To learn more about Holiday Evening and view a slideshow of the event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/HolidayEvening.