Schilling seeks office

TROY — Jeff Schilling has announced his intent to seek the Republican 6th Ward seat on Troy City Council in the May 7, 2019 primary.

“Ideas for a Better Troy!” is Schilling’s message to the voters of the 6th Ward.

The seat is currently held by Brock Heath.

“I want to be elected as a Republican to the 6th Ward seat on Troy City Council because I believe that while Troy is a great community in which to live and raise a family, we must continue to look for ideas that will make Troy better,” Schilling said. “Recent studies strongly encourage downtown development. I believe that the city of Troy should partner with Miami County to build a downtown parking garage. The economic impact to the city would be substantial. I believe that Prouty Plaza should be sold and a new building constructed to attract businesses and new jobs. For over 150 years, Prouty Plaza was a cornerstone for businesses in the downtown square and should be restored.”

Ideas Schilling said he has for the 6th Ward include improved access for west side bicyclists to the downtown and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

“The city’s idea of funneling all the bicyclists onto West Main Street is dangerous,” he said.

He said incomplete sidewalks in the 6th Ward have been an issue for years.

“I believe that if there is a curb, there should be a sidewalk. No exceptions.”

Schilling said also believes that Troy residents should have greater input into the decision making processes of city government.

“I have ideas that I believe will make Troy better. Troy residents are very talented and have a wealth of life experiences, but for the most part have been excluded from the city’s decision making process. I encourage idea sharing. I want to hear from the voters of the 6th Ward. I will work hard to serve the 6th Ward and implement ‘Ideas for a Better Troy!’”

Schilling moved to Troy in 1968 when his father transferred to the city as manager of the downtown J.C. Penney store.

A graduate of Troy High School and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, Schilling returned to Troy in 1978 to begin his career in the financial services industry.

After 40 years of helping families and businesses, Schilling retired at the end of 2018.

Schilling volunteers with fund raising for Pelotonia, a bicycle ride that raised over $27 million this year to benefit The James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute located at The Ohio State University. Schilling also volunteers for the James Ambassador Society to raise awareness of the James Cancer Hospital and its medical, scientific and philanthropic goals with the shared vision of creating a cancer-free world.

Schilling has been a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy and has recently been selected to serve on the trustee’s committee.

Jeff and his wife Jenny, a retired educator, have been married 46 years and have three daughters, two sons-in-law and two granddaughters.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_Jeff-Schilling.jpg

Vying for Troy’s 6th Ward council seat