Reservations under way for Valentine dinnner, show

TROY — Reservations now being accepted for Hayner’s Valentine Dinner and a Show featuring comedienne Lynn Trefzger.

Hayner’s 2019 Valentine Dinner and a Show is an elegant three-course meal in the Hayner mansion with a fun show in the Ballroom after a whole-house toast to love. Share this community Valentine with your very favorite someone or your very best friend. After the meal, enjoy comedian-ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger and her zany friends. Trefzger calls herself a vocal illusionist as she introduces us to sweet little Chole, lovable Bear and ornery Camelot the camel.

She was named the 2007 Funniest Female by American Entertainment Magazine.

The dinner will be prepared by Chef Michael Jannides of Sidney and will include your choice of filet of beef tenderloin, chicken focaccia or grilled stuffed portabella mushrooms. The dinner of your choice will be served with three sides, bread, dessert, a complimentary glass of wine, and coffee or iced tea. Cost for the event is $45 per person. Reservations are required and can be through Sunday, Feb. 3. You can mail in your check or make your reservations online using your credit or debit card.

Learn more at www.troyhayner.org/valentine or call 339-0457.