Two families displaced by fire

PIQUA — A Saturday morning fire in a duplex left two families in need of assistance from the American Red Cross.

A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted smoke coming from a home on Camp St. around 9:45 a.m. and contacted dispatch as he stopped to alert the occupants. Piqua police were also in the area and were on the scene almost immediately.

Both families were able to evacuate the two-story wood frame home.

Piqua police also worked to clear a path for fire trucks to get to the Camp Street address as multiple vehicles were parked on both sides of the narrow street.

Covington Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and an all-call was issued for Piqua firefighters.

Piqua Assistant Fire Chief Jon Stevens said that the fire was pretty much confined to the attic space and quickly brought under control.

Stevens said that one of the residents in the home noticed the smoke and alerted all others in both sides of the duplex.

While the fire was contained to the attic area, much of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two families

One person, a resident at the duplex, was reportedly arrested at the scene by Piqua police for misconduct at an emergency.

Stevens said that preliminary indications point to a possible electrical problem as the cause of the fire but investigators are working to determine a definite cause.

Piqua firefighters cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a Saturday morning house fire on Camp Street. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010519mju_fire_campstreet.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a Saturday morning house fire on Camp Street.