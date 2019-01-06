Planning commission to review new development

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission will review the preliminary plan for a new planned development at Washington Road near the McCurdy Road intersection on Wednesday. The planning commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers.

Troy Land Development Inc. applicant Jessica Minesinger filed an application for the planned development. The 33.371 acres is currently undeveloped and is located on the east side of Washington Road near the McCurdy Road intersection. According to the application, the subdivision plans to have 50 lots from 3.44 acres to 7.96 acres.

City council approved a rezoning request for the parcel from general agriculture to R-3 single family residential. The applicant wishes to create a new subdivision called The Reserve at Washington.

The development seeks a two-phase development proposal with 26 lots in the first phase and 24 in the second. The homes are estimated to be valued at $325,000 to $400,000.

The plans include two access points, with the west access point off of Washington Road to serve as the main entrance and the second access point located to the east to connect to New Castle Drive. The development plans for two cul-de-sacs of Chapel Drive and West Minster Place and a horseshoe road to connect New Castle Drive named Chapel Drive East and Chapel Drive West.

The development will be served by city water and sewer. A retention area will be located in the southeast portion of the development. The board of park commissioner approved a fees in lieu of parkland proposal on Jan. 3, waiving the required 3 percent park land requirement.

Jason Marko filed an application to request a zoning amendment for a planned development on 44 Peters Road. The request is for Marko to construct a second, separate building of self-storage units. The property, on 1.117 acres, currently has one structure on the property built in 2016. The proposed development is a 30-foot by 220-foot building with 6,600 square feet of space. The self-storage facility is permitted with the requested M-2 light zoning district.

The recommendation will go to council if approved by the commission.

Other agenda items include:

• Historic District application for 5 E. Main St. for a sign permit for ReU Juicery. Commission to make decision.

• Historic District application for 101 E. Water St. for fence modifications. Commission to make a decision.