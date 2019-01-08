Man charged with misconduct at fire

PIQUA — A local resident was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a fire that took place on Saturday morning on Camp Street in Piqua.

Robert L. Shoffner, 33, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor misconduct at an emergency over the weekend.

A fire at a duplex on the 300 block of Camp Street was reported on Saturday morning. A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted smoke coming from a home on Camp Street around 9:45 a.m. One of the residents in the building also noticed the smoke and alerted all others in both sides of the duplex. The Piqua and Covington fire departments responded to the scene, along with Piqua police.

Two families were able to evacuate the two-story wood frame home.

Shoffner was a resident of the building that was on fire. According to the Piqua Police Department, he initially refused to leave the building and was also reportedly yelling and acting disorderly after being given repeated warnings to stop while emergency crews were working addressing the fire. He was taken to the Miami County Jail after the incident.

Shoffner was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday, after which he was released from the jail on his own recognizance.

The fire caused $20,000 in estimated damages to the structure and $1,500 in estimated damages to the contents of the building, according to the Piqua Fire Department. There was water damage to the downstairs of the structure and fire damage to the attic.

The fire was determined to be accidental, possibly due to an electrical problem as burned wiring was uncovered at the scene. The fire was contained to the attic.

Piqua firefighters cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a Saturday morning house fire on Camp Street.

Suspect allegedly refused to leave burning structure

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Mike Ullery contributed to this story.

