Troy Rec director outlines programs

TROY — Troy City Council held a presentation regarding the Troy Rec’s programs and its youth-centered activities at its meeting on Monday.

Tom Kendall was not present at the meeting.

Kelly Snyder, executive director of Troy Rec, gave a presentation to council. The city provided $29,000 in funds to support the youth agency in 2019.

“I want to reiterate on behalf of the board of directors, the staff and participants how very much we appreciate the city’s support,” said Snyder, who invited city council to stop for a tour any time.

President of City Council Marty Baker thanked Snyder and commended her “steady” leadership, which Baker said is now showing in the Rec’s successful partnerships and programs.

Mayor Michael Beamish said Snyder has done an excellent job and noted her help with the Mayor’s Youth Council, including the Rec hosting its upcoming Super Bowl Party.

Snyder said the building is in use from 7:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the week, with events and rentals throughout the weekend, including its latest rental by The Valley Church.

Snyder said the Rec’s pre-K program, in its seventh year, is at full capacity with 48 students and its daycare program remains a safe, affordable choice for parents.

Snyder said the Rec’s program for students 6-12th grades draws 90 to 100 students a day who drop in at the Rec after school for games and homework help.

Snyder said she believes the increase in after-school attendance is due to the continuity of the Rec’s game room staff creating relationships with students. Snyder said staff members have been there for one year or more. Snyder said older students will stop in and say hello to staff because of those relationships formed during junior high and sixth grade.

Snyder said the Rec partnered with Summer Lunch Buddy program and averaged 25-30 students for lunch over the summer.

The Rec also served as the headquarters for the 2018 Tour de Donut bicycle race. Snyder said they look forward to helping with the event again this year.

The Rec also partnered with Troy Main Street and created a “Green Team” for students to help clean up around the downtown twice a month. New programs included yoga classes, vision boards, workout sessions with Hybrid Fitness and wood carving session.

Snyder said the Ninja Obstacle Challenge was the center’s biggest fundraiser and will be offering it again this year.

In other news:

Resident Jeff Schilling, who announced his intent to run for sixth ward seat during the May Primary, asked two questions about the McKaig/Dorset roundabout project. Brock Heath, current sixth ward council member, confirmed on Monday he will file to run for the office again in the May Primary.

Schilling said he asked the engineering department the same questions six weeks ago and never heard back from them. He also asked if there were plans to extend the sidewalk to the city limits on the other side of the overpass.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the roundabout is approximately $80,000 of the total project cost. Titterington said the engineering department is still researching to extend the sidewalk along the McKaig road and overpass.

Additionally, Schilling asked if the property on McKaig, housing a veterinary office, was offered the same annexation deal as the Riverside Drive property owners were recently offered. Titterington said since the property was outside of the limits, the state did not warrant the annexation due the project not involving sewer work.

The cost includes $800,000 state grant within the winning bid for the $1,445,000 project. Finfrock Construction was awarded the project. The roundabout construction will begin next summer.

Council adjourned into an executive session to discuss the purpose of property for public use. The next city council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Council approves $29K for center