Troy man charged with two counts of rape

TROY — The Troy Police Department charged a Troy man with two counts of first-degree rape.

Stephen Lux II, 49, was taken into custody by Troy Police in the 100 block of Terrace Place apartments. The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 22, 2018. The allegations were first reported to the Troy Police Department on Dec. 26, according to records. No further details were released by the Troy Police Department.

Lux was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court. His bond was set for $250,000 for both charges. A preliminary hearing will be held Jan. 15. Lux remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.