LAEPP applications due Feb. 15

TROY — Now through Feb. 15, the Miami SWCD will accept applications from Ohio landowners interested in selling an agricultural easement on their farms through the Ohio Department of Agriculture Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP), made possible from allocations from the Clean Ohio Fund.

The easement requires:

• Farm remain permanently in agriculture production

• Farm must be 40 acres or more

• Participation in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation program

• Owners demonstrate good stewardship of the land

• Support of their local government

• Land not lay directly in the path of development.

Landowners may use the proceeds of the easement in any way they wish, but most reinvest it in their farm operations. Funding for the program is derived from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, approved by voters in 2008. When combined with easements from all programs, 449 family farms in 59 counties have collectively preserved more than 73,500 acres in agricultural production.

For more information on Ohio’s farmland preservation effort visit www.agri.ohio.gov. If you think you’d like to pursue this opportunity, contact Linda Raterman or Kreig Smail at Miami SWCD at 335-7645 or visit the offices at 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.