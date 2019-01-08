Sheriff’s office to offer academies

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the next adult citizen’s police academy, which will take place from March 6 through May 22.

The class will be held every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Training Center, 2050 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The teen academy, open to juniors and seniors attending any Miami County high school, will run every Tuesday from 6-8:30 p.m. starting March 5 and conclude on May 21. It will also be held at the Sheriff’s Training Center, 2050 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Applications to register are available at the sheriff’s office or www.miamicountysheriff.org. The completed application can be mailed or dropped of at the sheriff’s office or emailed to Lt. Michael Whaley at whaley.mike@miamicountyso.com or Deputy Warren Edmondson at edmondson.warren@miamicountyso.comwhose.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) is an instructional program designed to educate the residents of Miami County about the functions of the sheriff’s office. The comprehensive program is designed to provide an understanding of how your local sheriff’s office operates.

The CPA is offered in the evenings over a 12 consecutive week period, with classes every Wednesday. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. each day. We request each attending resident arrive at 5:30 p.m. on the first day for an introduction briefing.

The CPA is open to all persons 21 years of age who live in, or work in Miami County. Residents must apply and successfully pass a background check. A rolling enrollment is offered by completing an application form that is available at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office or it can be downloaded from the website. Persons charged/convicted of a felony or crime of violence will not be permitted to enroll.

The CPA exposes residents to a number of issues and the latest Miami County Sheriff’s Office procedures. These classes provide residents with an overview of the training received and functions of the sheriff’s office. It is not intended to train residents to take police action or perform law enforcement duties. Classes will be provided by deputies with expertise in the related subject areas.

Some of the topics we will cover are: Sheriff’s Office duties per Ohio Revised Code, Jail Operations, Courtroom Security, LE Technology Equipment, Criminal Investigations, Crash Investigations, Patrol Operations, Evidence Processing, Project LifeSaver, Sex Offender Registration, First Aid, Crisis Intervention, School Resource Officer Operations, K9 Operations, Use of Force, Weapon Familiarization, SRT/HNT Operations.

If you have questions, call Lt. Michael Whaley at 440-6085 or Deputy Warren Edmondson at 440-6085.