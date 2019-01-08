Police reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 5

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 3600 block of East State Route 55, Casstown, on a single vehicle roll-over crash. The driver was not injured. The vehicle hit black ice and took out two mail boxes.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the 200 block of Countryside Drive North, Concord Twp., in reference to two subjects sleeping in a running vehicle.

DRUGS: While patrolling in the area of Bethel Township, a deputy observed the listed vehicle to have an equipment violation. After the investigation, a female, Jana Gawlikowski, 49, of New Carlisle, was taken into custody for misdemenor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs in a facility and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Jan 6.

WEAPONS CHARGES: A deputy responded to the 11 S. Long St., Pleasant Hill, in reference to a male carrying a firearm involved in a possible domestic dispute. After investigation, Adam Orndorff was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm, weapons under disability, and cited for driving while suspended.

Jan. 7

ASSAULT: Isaacs Brown reported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to report he had been assaulted by unknown individuals at a party at 1365 Stichter Road, Newton Twp. This case is pending further investigation.