Village plans basketball court renovations

COVINGTON — The village of Covington is planning on renovating its public basketball courts, having accepting a donation from the Optimist Club for the project during the Covington Council meeting on Monday night.

The council approved accepting a donation of $5,000 from the Optimist Club of Covington during their meeting.

“We really do appreciate that,” Village Administrator Mike Busse said.

Covington Chief of Police Lee Harmon said that a number of those donations came from local businesses during the village’s three-on-three basketball tournaments in recent years.

The council then held the first reading on a resolution authorizing Busse to contract with Poggemeyer Design Group for basketball reconstruction design, bidding, and construction administration services at a cost of $17,850. If approved after three readings, the design for the basketball court renovations is expected to be done in the spring, with the project going out to bid in July and then going under construction in August.

Also during their meeting, Busse told the council that the village received the final settlement from the Safe Routes to School project that the village did with Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on the sidewalk and road improvements in the area of Ludlow and Chestnut streets. Busse said that he was surprised but glad to receive back approximately $16,109 from ODOT. This was the unused balance of the $51,500 check that was issued to ODOT prior to bidding the project, Busse said.

During public comment, a resident asked about the village’s plans for properties they own located at 184 and 188 N. High St. in Covington. The council approved the purchase of both of the houses, each of which is a duplex, in March of last year at a cost of $75,000.

Busse advised that they currently have no plans for those properties, but he expects that they will have to be demolished at some point in the future. Busse said that the village purchased the property, as there is a drainage ditch running through those properties.

Also during their meeting, the council approved a pay request of approximately $29,042 for the south end lift station to Fryman-Kuck for stored materials.

The council also held the first reading of a resolution authorizing contracting with Invoice Cloud for online billing and payment services. This will allow utility payments to be made directly from tablets and cell phones with or without logging into the account.

The council also set a public hearing for Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. to review the Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendations for amendments to the official zoning map. Busse said that they will be rezoning a number of residences on the north end of Covington from multi-family to single-family residential to reflect their current uses.

In addition, council member Scott Tobias was elected as the council president.

During the mayor’s reports, Mayor Ed McCord made the following appointments:

• Lois Newman and Bud Weer to the Firemen’s Dependents fund

• Nick Church to the Planning and Zoning Board

• Chris Beckstedt to the Board of Zoning Appeals

• Doug Minnich to the Records Retention Committee

The next village-wide garage sale days were set for May 30, May 31, and June 1.

The next council meeting was rescheduled to Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Covington Police Department and Covington Fire and Rescue will be presenting their 2018 annual reports at the Feb. 4 council meeting.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

