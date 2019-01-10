Tipp City assistant city manager retires

TIPP CITY — Tipp City’s assistant city manager and economic development director, Brad Vath, retired at the end of 2018.

In a letter to City Manager Tim Eggleston dated Dec. 19, Vath announced his intention to retire at the end of December, saying his retirement was the “best course of action for me and my family.”

Vath began his career in Tipp City in 2001. Before that, he worked as the municipal manager in West Milton for 13 years. In 2014, Vath served as acting city manager for about six months while the city searched for a new manager following the departure of previous City Manager Jon Crusey.

At this time, Eggleston said there are no plans to hire a new assistant city manager.

“The city is looking to put an development plan in place to help guide the council and staff as to what we should be doing,” he said.

Eggleston added that the city could look to change its approach to economic development. He said he has been in touch with marketing firms to “see if this can be a viable option to assist the community in attracting commercial development.”

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

