Event to raise funds for Tipp City K-9

TIPP CITY — On Saturday, the Friends of the Tipp City Police K-9 will host a trivia night fundraiser to buy the department’s K-9 officer new gear.

The event is planned by a non-profit group that was organized to raise and manage funds for the department’s active and retired police dogs. The city’s current dog is Pasha, a Belgian Malinois handled by Officer Parrish Brazel.

“The hope for this fundraiser is that it raises enough funds to be able to purchase a bite suit for the training program,” Brazel said.

If the event raises more than enough funds to buy the new gear, the money will be used for medical and training needs, Brazel added.

The event will feature trivia, a barbecue dinner, door prizes, a silent auction and raffles. It will be held at American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and trivia starting an hour later.

Tickets are $25 per person, $8 for children 12 and younger. Tables of eight can be bought for $160. Contact Brazel (937) 667-3112 or Captain Donnie Chaney of the Tipp City Fire Department at (937) 430-4517 for tickets.

Pasha was added to the department last spring after completing training. He was imported from Germany in November 2017.

Pasha is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, article-evidence detection, area search, obedience and patrol apprehension.

