Oda to run for mayor of Troy

Robin Oda, a four-term at-large councilwoman, has to announced that she intends to be a Republican candidate for Mayor of Troy.

“I am publicly announcing my intention to run for Mayor,” said Oda. “I have the experience, qualifications and desire to continue working with and for the citizens of Troy in this new capacity.”

Current Mayor Michael Beamish previously announced he will retire at the end of his fourth consecutive term at the end of 2019.

First ward council member Tom Kendall announced in January 2018 his intention to run for mayor in the May 2019 primary.

Oda has served on Troy City Council since 2011 and is the chairman of the Safety and Health Committee during this current term. She also serves on the Parks and Recreation (previously chaired) and Buildings committees, and was on Streets and Sidewalks in a previous term.

“During my time on Council I strive to make decisions that are in the best interest of the Troy community as a whole. Areas that I am most vocal about are communication and transparency of city business with our citizens, and this will continue if I am elected mayor. Decisions that promote economic development, securing and maintaining financial stability, while being attentive to citizen’s concerns, are all things to which I am very dedicated,” she said.

Robin and her husband, Scott, have lived in Troy since 1997 and raised their three children in Troy.

“Troy is a fantastic community that is blessed with strong leaders both past and present. It is a vibrant, thriving community with lots of opportunity for residents, business, and visitors. I believe that my experience, dedication and conservative values make me the right person to lead Troy going forward,” she said.

She also has an active Facebook page, which will continue if she is elected: www.robinoda.com. Using this link also makes the page available to those who do not have a Facebook page themselves.