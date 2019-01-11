Hayner’s chamber concert series opens

TROY — Burning River Winds is an oboe, bassoon and piano trio with a long history in the Miami Valley area. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 in the East Room for a free concert.

Katherine deGruchy (oboe) started the group in 2006 after performing with the Mexico City Philharmonic for 17 years. Her husband John plays bassoon for many regional philharmonic organizations in the area such as Cincinnati, Springfield, Lima, Middletown, Fairfield and more.

Barbara Siler will play piano for the concert. She is the current Assistant Director of Bands at Bellbrook High School.

Since 1998 this intimate chamber series has been presented at the Hayner on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. Beginning in 2017, will have concert pianist Steven Aldredge as the host. Aldredge is also a sought-after composer and an educator at Wright State University.

The series is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the residents of Troy and loyal sponsors.

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit the website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.