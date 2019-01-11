Area briefs

City offices to close

TROY — City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will be on schedule.

Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Veterans coffee upcoming

TROY — The next free Monthly Veterans Museum Coffee will be held Feb. 6, from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W Main St., Troy.

The museum will feature the presentation “American Pride — Ohio’s Hospice Volunteers Serving Veterans” presented by Glen Costie. Costie will speak about Ohio’s Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing services to veterans in more than 30 counties in Ohio, including Hospice of Miami County. American Pride is a program to honor all veterans before they go Home.

Vets Visiting Vets will update us on their mission to visit veterans in hospitals, assisted care centers and Hospice centers in our local area. The ’67 Quilters return with original, hand sewn quilts to present to our veterans.

Executive Director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019.

For more information, call 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

YWCA hosting MLK event

PIQUA — The 11th annual Martin Luther King Day Community Celebration hosted by the YWCA, with support from Upper Valley Medical Center Premier Health Partners, will be held on Monday, Jan. 21, from 1-2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The program will focus on “I Have a Dream,” with the Rev. Brenda Freeman of the Cyrene AME Church as the keynote speaker and also a reading of “Life Jackets For Us All” by Edison State Community College student Claire Borgerding of Minster, which will feature community members. Other local dignitaries will also be included in the program.

Linda Grimes, MLK committee member, will facilitate the event. “We are extremely excited about the message of this year’s program,” said Grimes. “The MLK community event is a wonderful way to pay tribute to Martin Luther King and his message of peace and diversity to mankind,” she said.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

THS ‘Troy Tones’ to perform

PIQUA — The Troy High School “Troy Tones,” an a cappella choir, will perform at the YWCA Evening Dessert on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. Reservations are required by Monday, Jan. 20, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626.

The group will sing a variety of musical numbers to kick off the Evening Dessert. “You won’t want to miss this amazing evening showcasing this very talented group,” said Jenny Stewart, YWCA membership committee chairperson.

To conclude the evening Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director, will unveil the YWCA 2019 travel plans.

Cost for the Evening Dessert is $5/person, payable at the door. Membership is not required.