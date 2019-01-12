Troy native creates life journal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Cardiff D. Hall, productivity coach, speaker, author and Troy alumnus, has created the “Introspection To Inspiration Journal,” to help individuals reach their goals and build their legacy.

Hall said people these days struggle daily with the anxiety from not reaching their goals, frustrated by lack of progress and lose motivation. They’re haunted by a sense of knowing they were meant for so much more in their life, but they’re trapped just getting by and feeling depressed, he said. In fact, in the United States today depression affects 10 percent of all adults annually, according to Hall.

However, there are steps you can take to improve your chance of reaching your goals.

One of the most effective ways of tracking your progress towards your goals and writing them down is journaling, Hall said.

“I was in the belief journaling was for someone else, not for me however, I found once I was intentional about setting time aside each day to journal, I began to achieve more in life and a sense of calmness occurred,” Hall said.

Hall said journaling allows you to track your progress and growth in a meaningful way and encourages you to keep moving towards your dreams and goals both personally and professionally.

According to Hall, journaling helps:

• Clarify your thoughts and feelings

• Reduces your stress

• Enhances your creativity

• Increases your self-awareness

• Gives the clarity you need daily to reach your potential

“Introspection To Inspiration” is available in a spiral bound journal and in take along 4-inch-by-4-inch cards

found at (Amazon.com) and at www.cardiffdhall.com/resources

About The Author:

Hall’s first book “Tide Turners,” launched in 2017 and received a No. 1 Amazon new release, which is available in softcover, hardcover, Kindle and audible.

