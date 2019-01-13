Allen announces bid for Troy council

Staff Report

TROY — Zachary L. Allen, a lifelong Troy resident, has declared his candidacy for First Ward councilman for Troy City Council.

Allen, owner of The Allen Financial Group, LLC., said he looks forward to serving the community.

“As a young professional who grew up in Troy, and then choosing to return home, I look forward to helping with the continued growth of our community. It has been a passion of mine to give back to my fellow citizens,” said Allen, a 2006 graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in Financial Services. “It is important that we continue to promote Troy as a community where young professionals are excited to come and start their professional lives and families. This is an exciting time to be a Troy Trojan.”

With more than a decade of business experience in the wealth management industry, Allen plans to contribute in Troy’s financial and budgetary matters.

Allen acts as treasurer for Troy Dollars for College, and is a board member for the Good Sam Hospital Foundation and the Miami County Law Library.