City to hire new law director

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission is expected to contract with Frank J. Patrizio as the new city law director during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission will vote on contracting with McCulloch, Felger, Fite and Gutmann Co., L.P.A. as the city’s legal counsel at a projected expenditure of $85,000, naming Patrizio as the city’s new law director.

According to the staff report, interviews were conducted in December to fill the law director position previously vacated by Stacy Wall, who is now a judge for the Miami County Common Pleas Court. City Manager Gary Huff decided to continue to employ the law firm of McCulloch, Felger, Fite and Gutmann Co., L.P.A. “because of their knowledge, expertise, and familiarity with the community.”

Patrizio graduated the Piqua High School and attended the University of Dayton, where he obtained his bachelor of science degree in Finance in 1988. He then attended The Ohio State University College of Law and received his Juris Doctor in 1991. He joined the firm McCulloch, Felger, Fite and Gutmann Co., L.P.A. in 1991 and became a shareholder in 1997. Patrizio was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio in 1991 and admitted to the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio in 1992.

Patrizio has a general and varied practice of law representing clients in adoptions, business and corporate law, criminal law, real estate, estate planning, trust and probate administration, civil litigation, personal injury, and workers compensation, according to the McCulloch, Felger, Fite and Gutmann website.

Patrizio has served as president and treasurer of the Miami County Bar Association and is currently a member of Miami County’s Ethics and Grievance Committee. Patrizio now serves on the Piqua City School Board and has previously served on the Piqua City Commission from Jan. 1, 2004 until Dec. 31, 2007. He also served as a trustee of the Piqua Improvement Committee, the Piqua Cemetery Board, the Piqua United Way, and the Miami County Red Cross.

Patrizio is also the village attorney for Covington.

Patrizio will act as the law director and the primary contact for the firm with Michael Gutmann as the secondary contact and Nathaniel Funderburg as the last contact.

Also during their meeting, the commission will have a resolution of appreciation for the public service of Rebecca J. Cool for 31 years working for the city of Piqua and retiring as an administrative assistant with the Economic Development Department.

The commission will also appoint Jessica Morgan Stein as substitute clerk of the commission.

The commission will also vote on authorizing a purchase order to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. as the primary supplier of hot mix and Valley Asphalt Corporation as the secondary supplier of hot mix for the 2019 street and alley maintenance program. The Public Works Department has $332,280 budgeted for this annual expenditure.

The commission will also vote on consent to apply for and enter into a Water Supply Revolving Loan Account Agreement for asset management planning for their water treatment facilities and designating a dedicated repayment source for the loan.

There will also be a presentation from the Friends of the Piqua Library.

This meeting will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

