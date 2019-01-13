Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A window to a residence was damaged on the 600 block of West Greene Street sometime on Jan. 6.

THEFT: On Jan. 9 at approximately 10 a.m., Adam and Eve on East Ash Street reported a theft that occurred the day before. The suspect was located and paid for the item to avoid charges. The business owner trespassed the suspect from the store in the future.

On Jan. 9 at approximately 2 p.m., the city utility office reported the theft of water service since over the past several days.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised he gave his name and social security number over the phone to a subject possibly trying to defraud him on Candlewood Boulevard on Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

BURGLARY: A residence on the 1000 block of Nicklin Avenue was entered during day and a 55-inch Vizio television taken on Jan. 9 between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. There was no forced entry.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A Piqua City Schools bus driver reported a driver ran the red lights on a stopped bus as students were being discharged on Jan. 9 on East Ash Street.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a private property hit/skip accident at Edison on Jan. 9 at 6:40 p.m. The driver of suspect vehicle was located. Both involved parties exchanged information.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with injuries near McDonald’s on East Ash Street on Jan. 10 at 5:40 a.m. It was a two-vehicle accident. The suspect vehicle failed to yield. The driver of at-fault vehicle was cited. A female subject was transported to UVMC by squad.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of North Main and East Ash streets on Jan. 10 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A female subject reported her neighbor threw food at her door and stated it has been an ongoing issue on the 400 block of South Downing Street on Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. The neighbor was warned.

SEX OFFENSE: Police responded to a call referencing a possible sex offense involving a juvenile on Jan. 10 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The location was redacted.