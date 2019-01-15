Midmark offering $20K tech scholarship

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, is offering a $20,000 technical scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby County high schools.

Eligible seniors must pursue a bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year university in engineering, including mechanical, electrical, computer, industrial and software or in computer information systems.

This scholarship offers not only money for tuition; it offers an opportunity to gain experience. The scholarship recipient will intern during their college summer breaks, beginning in production and gaining more responsibilities each year. After college graduation, the student must commit at least three years of employment with Midmark.

The scholarship is paid out incrementally throughout a four-year program, and the recipient is chosen based on his or her application and interview with an internal panel of Midmark Teammates.

With the healthcare market rapidly evolving, the company is making strategic moves to accelerate its product development cycle and strengthen its agility to stay ahead of customer needs. Midmark broke ground last year for a new, state-of-the-art technology center on its Versailles campus. The scholarship recipient will work in Versailles where engineering, new product development and other functions reside.

Students should contact their guidance counselors for more information and an application form. Applications are due by Feb. 22, and should be emailed to MidmarkTechnicalScholarship@midmark.com.