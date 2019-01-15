Troy Main Street to offer Trivia Night

TROY — Troy Main Street invites the community to test their trivia knowledge during their second annual Taste of Troy Trivia Night. Trivia will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 144 E. Water St., in downtown Troy.

“We are so excited to host the Taste of Troy Trivia Night again this year,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “The evening gives the community a special opportunity to sample delicious foods from local restaurants, win fabulous prizes from downtown businesses, and engage in some fun competition.”

Tickets are $25 a person or $175 to reserve a table for eight people. Each ticket includes food, one drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic), and the opportunity for prizes.

Additional drink tickets for alcohol can be purchased in advance for $5 apiece.

“This is going to be a very fun event,” said Loy. “Participating businesses will be listed on our Facebook page so guests can get a sneak peek at the amazing food and prizes that will be available. This is a fantastic way to get together with friends and family in downtown Troy.”

Event and drink tickets must be purchased in advance. To reserve your seat, call the Troy Main Street office at 339-5455 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or stop by the Troy Main Street office at 405 SW Public Square Suite 231 Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.