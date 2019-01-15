Area briefs

Auditions upcoming at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on Monday, Jan. 28 and Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in room 427 on the Piqua campus.

The Edison Stagelight Players’ rendition of this classic Shakespeare romance tale will be set in the late 1980s, giving modern flare to the well-known play. Auditions are open to actors of all ages and it is not required to be students of Edison State.

Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates will run from April 5-14. Emily Beisner is directing the play. For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

UVCC to hold MLK Day program

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program Jan. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UVMC Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The guest speaker will be John Scott II, senior pastor at True Vine Church, Piqua. The theme for the presentation is “Passing the Torch: The Dream Continues.”

The free program will include music and is open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

Dine to donate

TROY — Join staff and volunteers of Brukner Nature Center at Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 23.

Marion’s Piazza will donate a percentage of all food sales when guests present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/dine_to_donate2.pdf and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

Breakfast planned

PIQUA — The United Methodist Men of Greene Street United Methodist Church will host the 20th annual Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in the Wall-Wesleyan Room and Wilson Hall, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua.

Ticket prices are $6.50 per adult and $2.50 per child age 5-10 years old (children under 5 eat free). The meal features locally prepared sausage, fresh-made pancakes with butter and syrup (sugar-free also available), and choice of coffee, milk or orange juice. Carry-out will be available. Guests may use entrances at Greene or Caldwell streets.

A handicapped access elevator is available at the Caldwell Street ramp entrance.