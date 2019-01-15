TCS to form strategic planning focus groups

TROY — The Troy City Schools will begin its strategic planning focus groups, with input from students and community members.

At the board of education meeting on Monday, Superintendent Chris Piper said the survey portion has been completed. Piper invited board members, principals and administrators to ask three “key stakeholders” in the community to help provide input for the focus groups. The “key stakeholders” will participate during a focus group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The goal is to have 50 “key stakeholders” to represent a wide variety of ages and backgrounds. Piper said he would open the sessions, but would leave to provide an open dialogue for the focus groups.

“We’ll definitely see what people have to say,” Piper said.

Open invitation meetings for the focus groups will be held at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, Monday, Feb. 11, and Wednesday Feb. 13. Junior and senior students will be selected to participate at the high school. The place where the community’s open invitation input would be provided had not been set as of press time. Board members suggested the Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room or the Troy Area Chamber’s conference room.

The board voted to have Doug Trostle as president and Tom Kleptz as vice president of the board for 2019. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the board office on the second Monday of the month except for the Nov. 4 meeting.

The board added two new committee meetings. The marketing and communication committee will be led by Susan Borchers and Michael Ham. The fundraising committee will be led by Tom Kleptz and Ginny Beamish. The fundraising committee is to raise funds for school-related campaigns which does not use district funding.

Piper recognized each board member for their service during School Board Recognition Month.