Premier Health expands sports services in schools

DAYTON — Premier Health is partnering with two local companies as part of an ongoing effort to expand the sports and human performance program offerings at several local schools.

The agreements with Orion Sports Medicine and Enhance U Sports Performance Academy will result in several enhancements at 22 local school districts that have agreements with Premier Health. The partnerships give these school districts greater access to sports performance programs. For example, schools will have the opportunity to hire a strength and conditioning specialist to work with entire sports teams at the schools.

In addition to team training at the schools, athletes can take advantage of personalized programs offered at each of the company’s facilities. Orion Sports Medicine has an 11,000-square-foot facility in Miamisburg; Enhance U. has facilities in Beavercreek and Vandalia; and Premier Health offers programs in Centerville, Englewood and Troy. The staff at each facility can work with athletes from the youth and amateur levels up through elite professionals.

“These agreements are consistent with Premier Health’s goal to provide a high-quality experience to athletes and other active individuals who take part in our sports performance programs,” said Gary Blake, Premier Health’s vice president of service integration for orthopedics and sports medicine. “They will allow us to provide a more robust offering of services to our school partners.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to offer our services to the community so that we can share our expertise and experience in training athletes through programs that focus on minimizing injury and maximizing performance,” said Dr. Philip Anloague of Orion Sports Medicine.

“The EU Team and I are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Premier Health,” said Tramain Hall, founder of Enhance U. “This partnership will afford us the medical expertise needed to enhance our sports performance programs. Our ultimate goal is to develop healthier athletes using Premier Health’s science-based methods along with our staff’s professional skill development techniques to create ‘Better Athletes, Better People,’ one training session at a time.”

Premier Health treats more student athletes than any other health system in Ohio through partnerships with more than 40 school districts and the Dayton region’s only two Division I universities, the University of Dayton and Wright State University.