Gala raises nearly $32K

PIQUA — A gala celebrating the 10th anniversary of the restoration of the Fort Piqua Plaza held in November raised nearly $32,000, according to a presentation from the Friends of the Piqua Library held during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday evening.

The Friends of the Piqua Library hosted the gala on Nov. 16, featuring musical performances from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra with Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman. Ruth Koon, chairman of the Friends of the Piqua Library, said on Tuesday evening that the gala raised approximately $31,682, which will be deposited with the Piqua Community Foundation to go toward the maintenance of the entire Fort Piqua Plaza building.

“It was probably one of the most successful evenings that I have ever been involved with in our wonderful community,” Koon said.

Five other members of the Friends of the Piqua Library joined Koon in thanking the commission and the city for their support of the event and their organization.

Following that presentation, the commission issued resolutions of appreciation to former city employee Rebecca “Becky” Cool, who retired from the city after 29 years as clerk of the commission and 32 years as an administrative assistant.

“Rebecca provided a link between city commissioners and Piqua citizens during her years in office as clerk, and … Rebecca was always mindful of neutrality,” Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds said.

Later during the meeting, each of the commissioners congratulated Cool and her husband, Steve, on their retirement.

In other news:

The commission approved contracting with McCulloch, Felger, Fite and Gutmann Co., L.P.A. as the city’s legal counsel at a projected expenditure of $85,000, naming Frank J. Patrizio as the city’s new law director.

According to the staff report, interviews were conducted in December to fill the law director position previously vacated by Stacy Wall, who is now a judge for the Miami County Common Pleas Court. City Manager Gary Huff decided to continue to employ the law firm of McCulloch, Felger, Fite and Gutmann Co., L.P.A. “because of their knowledge, expertise, and familiarity with the community.”

Patrizio has served as president and treasurer of the Miami County Bar Association and is currently a member of Miami County’s Ethics and Grievance Committee. Patrizio now serves on the Piqua City School Board and previously served on the Piqua City Commission from Jan. 1, 2004 until Dec. 31, 2007. He also served as a trustee of the Piqua Improvement Committee, the Piqua Cemetery Board, the Piqua United Way, and the Miami County Red Cross.

Patrizio is also the village attorney for Covington.

Patrizio will act as the law director and the primary contact for the firm, with Michael Gutmann as the secondary contact and Nathaniel Funderburg as the last contact.

The commission later authorized a purchase order to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. as the primary supplier of hot mix and Valley Asphalt Corporation as the secondary supplier of hot mix for the 2019 street and alley maintenance program. The Public Works Department has $332,280 budgeted for this annual expenditure.

The commission then gave their consent to apply for and enter into a Water Supply Revolving Loan Account Agreement for asset management planning for their water treatment facilities and designating a dedicated repayment source for the loan, which will be for $10,000.

“Asset management is a new program from the Ohio EPA. It’s a requirement for all water treatment plants within the state of Ohio,” Water Quality Coordinator Sky Schelle said.

As part of the program, the city will keep track of their assets at the Water Treatment Plant and create a schedule for repair and replacement of parts.

Huff said that this is a forgivable principal loan and could be forgiven if the city completes this program within five years.

The commission also appointed Jessica Morgan Stein as substitute clerk of the commission.

The commission ended their meeting by going into executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation.

