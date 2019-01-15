Tipp schools discuss construction funding

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools held an informational session Tuesday night about the district’s partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and its plans to build an addition to L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

Tipp City Schools Director of Services Gary Pfister told attendees that the time has come for the district to take action to improve its facilities.

The district voted in December voted to enter into a project agreement with the state’s Expedited Local Partnership Program (ELPP), which Pfister explained Tuesday night. Last week, the board approved the first step toward placing a bond issue on the May ballot.

According to Pfister, the district’s current plan is to construct a 94,000 square foot addition to L.T. Ball and renovate about 60 percent of the existing building. The estimated cost is about $35.75 million and the district is set to receive 35 percent matching funds through the ELPP.

The ELPP allows school districts to proceed with construction projects and reimburses them later.