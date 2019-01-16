Bundschuh named UVMC Foundation Board chairman

TROY — Craig Bundschuh of Covington is the UVMC Foundation’s new board chairman, effective Jan. 1.

Bundschuh assumes the chairmanship from Michael Gutmann of Piqua, who served as board chairman in 2017 and 2018.

Bundschuh spent the majority of his career in community banking in Miami County. He retired from Wright-Patt Credit Union in 2015, where he served as mortgage division business development manager.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business education from Ohio University and a MBA in finance from Wright State University.

Bundschuh has been associated with the UVMC Foundation for 20 years. He retired from the UVMC Board of Directors in December after 20 years. He served as that board’s chairman in 2017 and 2018.

Bundschuh and wife, Lowi, have six children and nine grandchildren.

The UVMC Foundation is the merged entity of Piqua Memorial Foundation, Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation, and Dettmer Hospital Foundation. These three foundations merged to become the UVMC Foundation when Upper Valley Medical Center opened in 1998. The foundation’s mission is to support and benefit Upper Valley Medical Center and the people served by the hospital, supporting services and programs that improve the health status of local residents, improve and/or enhance the quality of life, and contribute to the mission of building a healthier community for residents in Miami County.